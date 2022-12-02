Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,321 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $91,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $88.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.