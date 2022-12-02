Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.40% of Synchrony Financial worth $52,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

