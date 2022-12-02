Nordea Investment Management AB Has $68.45 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Paychex worth $68,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

PAYX stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

