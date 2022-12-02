Nordea Investment Management AB Has $86.13 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $86,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 481.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $164.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

