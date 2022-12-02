Nordea Investment Management AB Has $97.62 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,386 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of Kimberly-Clark worth $97,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

