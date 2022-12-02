Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 14,046 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.35% of FactSet Research Systems worth $50,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $472.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.65 and its 200-day moving average is $411.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

