Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 4.91% of Palomar worth $76,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $1,914,350. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

