Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 13,513 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of TE Connectivity worth $83,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $165.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.