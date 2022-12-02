Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 98,320 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,320 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $61,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $87.90 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

