Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,395 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

JNJ opened at $178.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.33. The company has a market capitalization of $467.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

