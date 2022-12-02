Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Trimmed by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $284.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

