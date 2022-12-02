Numeraire (NMR) Market Cap Reaches $67.03 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $11.38 or 0.00067291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $67.03 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Numeraire
Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Numeraire
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.
