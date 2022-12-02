Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
NTNX stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $34.69.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
