Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 58.5% in November

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BXMX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

