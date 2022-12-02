NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Michael Lawford Acquires 29,972 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 29,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$410,916.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 203,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,793,933.48.

TSE:NVA opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

