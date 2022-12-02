Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,006 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up about 1.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 1.51% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $18,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,463. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $7.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 425.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

