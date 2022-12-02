Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $268.70 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.84 or 0.07528037 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00076506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0471975 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $15,842,574.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

