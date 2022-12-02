OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

OERLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

