Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.11.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

