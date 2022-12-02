Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.19. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
