Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.19. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

