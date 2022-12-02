Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.41.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $244.18.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Okta by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

