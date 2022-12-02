Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.41.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.48. 58,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $244.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Okta by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $69,245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

