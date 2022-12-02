Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $488-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.71 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.26 EPS.

Okta Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 88,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $244.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.41.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

