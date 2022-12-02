Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $64.34 and last traded at $64.55. Approximately 160,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,628,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Okta Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

