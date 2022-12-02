Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $64.34 and last traded at $64.55. Approximately 160,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,628,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.41.
In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
