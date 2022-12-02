Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 155,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

