One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.88 ($0.08). Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 112,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.98 ($0.08).

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.24. The stock has a market cap of £15.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

