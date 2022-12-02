Oppenheimer Lowers CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CinCor Pharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.
CinCor Pharma Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of CINC stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.
About CinCor Pharma
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
