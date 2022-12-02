Oppenheimer Trims Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price to $25.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of Asana stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.19. 12,740,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,365. Asana has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 26.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

