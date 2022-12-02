Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,162,720. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Owens Corning by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

