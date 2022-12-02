Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Oxen has a market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $150,954.70 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,999.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00452750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00115953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00857519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00654122 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00248549 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,935,677 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

