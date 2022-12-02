Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Trading Up 4.2%

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,320 ($27.75) to GBX 2,010 ($24.05) in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.