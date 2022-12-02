Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.40. 39,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,081,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 111.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 129,084 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 101.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 679,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 341,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.