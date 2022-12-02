PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $284,465.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $32,075.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

