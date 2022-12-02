PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $32.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.42.

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after acquiring an additional 626,823 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after acquiring an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

