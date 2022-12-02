PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $32.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

NYSE PD traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,243. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.02. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $890,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

