PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $368.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.82 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,781. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PagerDuty by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

