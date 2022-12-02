PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.42

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 78324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Further Reading
