Park National (NYSE:PRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 26,560 shares.The stock last traded at $149.43 and had previously closed at $150.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park National Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

