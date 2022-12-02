Partners Group Holding AG Buys 35,712 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.07% of SecureWorks worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 20.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $566.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

