Partners Group Holding AG Has $30.99 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.22. 29,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,713. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.63.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

