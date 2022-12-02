Partners Group Holding AG Has $44.88 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 2.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $44,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Equinix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,992 shares of company stock worth $2,063,473. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 2.4 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX stock traded down $16.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $681.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,564. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.