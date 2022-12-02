Partners Group Holding AG Invests $4.99 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Datadog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after buying an additional 168,230 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after buying an additional 619,202 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. 101,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $186.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,482.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,798,340.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

