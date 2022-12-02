Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 7,604 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,083,747 shares of company stock worth $37,341,014 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.52. 147,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

