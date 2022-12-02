Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 1,277,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

