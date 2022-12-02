Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,528. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after acquiring an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.