Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down to $29.79

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.79, but opened at $28.55. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 11,831 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

