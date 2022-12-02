PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $19.00 at Noble Financial

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Noble Financial to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
PDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.25.
PDS Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of PDSB opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.