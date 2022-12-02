PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $19.00 at Noble Financial

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Noble Financial to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PDSB opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

About PDS Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.