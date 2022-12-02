Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 668,161 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,146. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.