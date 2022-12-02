Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pear Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pear Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pear Therapeutics Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 227.23%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 84.29%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million -$65.14 million -8.68 Pear Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.54

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pear Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pear Therapeutics. Pear Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47% Pear Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Risk & Volatility

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.