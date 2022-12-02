Peloton Interactive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 184,630 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 174% compared to the typical daily volume of 67,446 call options.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 737,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,564,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,468,000 after acquiring an additional 557,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Peloton Interactive

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

